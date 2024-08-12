Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jun Park 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Aviation Center of Excellence conducts portions of the weapons TX Aug. 16, 2024. Sgt. Alejandro Perez provides suppressive fire for his team member as he makes his way to the M2 50 Cal with the ammunition as a part of the weapon TX.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8595308
    VIRIN: 240816-A-DG947-6604
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jun Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024
    Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024
    Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024
    Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download