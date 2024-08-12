During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Aviation Center of Excellence conducts portions of the weapons TX Aug. 16, 2024. Sgt. Alejandro Perez provides suppressive fire for his team member as he makes his way to the M2 50 Cal with the ammunition as a part of the weapon TX.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8595308 VIRIN: 240816-A-DG947-6604 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.16 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jun Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.