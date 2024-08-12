Brig. Gen. Paul Krattiger, deputy commanding general – operations for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss (right center), with his wife Alison (left center), and daughters, Ellery (far left) and Harper (far right), following his promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, August 2, 2024. Krattiger was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and has 27 years of Army service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8595152 VIRIN: 240802-A-DG300-4999 Resolution: 14850x9900 Size: 12.88 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Krattiger Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.