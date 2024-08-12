Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Krattiger Promotion [Image 3 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Krattiger Promotion

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Armored Division

    Brig. Gen. Paul Krattiger, deputy commanding general – operations for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss (right center), with his wife Alison (left center), and daughters, Ellery (far left) and Harper (far right), following his promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, August 2, 2024. Krattiger was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and has 27 years of Army service.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Promotion
    Brigadier General
    1st Armored Division

