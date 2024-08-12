Brig. Gen. Paul Krattiger, deputy commanding general – operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, stands at attention while his daughters, Ellery and Harper, pin a star to each side of his uniform during his promotion ceremony held at Fort Bliss, Texas, August 2, 2024. Krattiger was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and has 27 years of Army service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8595129 VIRIN: 240802-A-DG300-4126 Resolution: 14850x9900 Size: 8.96 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Krattiger Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.