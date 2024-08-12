Brig. Gen. Krattiger Promotion

Brig. Gen. Paul Krattiger, deputy commanding general – operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, stands at attention while his daughters, Ellery and Harper, pin a star to each side of his uniform during his promotion ceremony held at Fort Bliss, Texas, August 2, 2024. Krattiger was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and has 27 years of Army service.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8595129
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-DG300-4126
|Resolution:
|14850x9900
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
