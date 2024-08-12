Fort Drum Soldiers, family members and civilian employees spent part of their day reveling in mud and water obstacles across a 5.5-mile course at the annual Mountain Mudder on Aug. 16. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8594787 VIRIN: 240816-A-XX986-1006 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 981.12 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.