Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever [Image 8 of 9]

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers, family members and civilian employees spent part of their day reveling in mud and water obstacles across a 5.5-mile course at the annual Mountain Mudder on Aug. 16. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8594790
    VIRIN: 240816-A-XX986-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 882.48 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever
    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum FMWR hosts muddiest event ever

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Mountain Mudder
    Fort Drum FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download