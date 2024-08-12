D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randell Young, Marketing Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC), Recruitment and Retention Battalion (RRB), District of Columbia National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class during a promotion ceremony at the D.C. Armory, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Col. Andrew H. Graham, commander, Recruitment and Retention Battalion (RRB), D.C. National Guard. Sgt. 1st Class Young joined the National Guard in 2011 and has served in the Arkansas National Guard and at National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

