Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randell Young, Marketing Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC), Recruitment and Retention Battalion (RRB), District of Columbia National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class during a promotion ceremony at the D.C. Armory, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Col. Andrew H. Graham, commander, Recruitment and Retention Battalion (RRB), D.C. National Guard. Sgt. 1st Class Young joined the National Guard in 2011 and has served in the Arkansas National Guard and at National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8594745
    VIRIN: 240816-F-PL327-8425
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard RRB Marketing NCOIC promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    RRB
    Recruitment and Retention Battalion
    Sgt. 1st Class Randell Young
    Marketing NCOIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download