    U.S. Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen Return for the New School Year [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen Return for the New School Year

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 15, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids addresses the Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen for the start of the new school year in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 12:02
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
