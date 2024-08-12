U.S. Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen Return for the New School Year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 15, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, Commandant of Midshipmen Capt. Walter Allman, Academic Provost Samara L. Firebaugh, Brigade Commander Midshipman 1st Class Cameron Colavito, and the Brigade of Midshipmen record a video message to wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 100th birthday in Alumni Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

