F-16 Hot Pit Refuel

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Evan Sanders, an aircraft armament systems specialist, with the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard performs a hot pit refuel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

