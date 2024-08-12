Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Hot Pit Refuel [Image 6 of 12]

    F-16 Hot Pit Refuel

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarrod Konz, a fuel system maintainer, with the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard performs a hot pit refuel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8594591
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-GV629-2152
    Resolution: 2048x1417
    Size: 764.78 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Fuels
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

