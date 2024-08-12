The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) enters Anaheim Bay to dock next to the guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), marking the first use of the new Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach ammunition pier to conduct dual-ship operations. The new ammunition pier allows for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:28 Photo ID: 8594267 VIRIN: 240814-N-MQ132-1009 Resolution: 5886x3928 Size: 3.24 MB Location: NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier [Image 7 of 7], by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.