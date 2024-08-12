First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and USS Halsey (DDG 97) conduct the first simultaneous munitions transfer operations at the new Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach ammunition pier. The new ammunition pier allows for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).
