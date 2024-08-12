Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier [Image 6 of 7]

    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Gregg Smith 

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and USS Halsey (DDG 97) conduct the first simultaneous munitions transfer operations at the new Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach ammunition pier. The new ammunition pier allows for safer, more secure and efficient operations while supporting larger Navy vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8594271
    VIRIN: 240814-N-MQ132-1081
    Resolution: 5766x3849
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier [Image 7 of 7], by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier
    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier
    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier
    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier
    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier
    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier
    First Dual-ship Operations at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download