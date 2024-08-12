Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240815-N-DP708-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Steve Choi, left, a native of San Jose, California, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Melo, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, Cmdr. Debra Lowry, middle, surgeon aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Lt. j.g. Kimberly Graff, physician assistant aboard Vinson, and Lt. Cmdr. Julia Camp, certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) aboard Vinson, pose for a group photo in Medical Department aboard the ship while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    Medical
    underway
    surgery
    USS Carl Vinson
    appendectomy

