USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Debra Lowry, middle, surgeon aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and Lt. j.g. Kimberly Graff, physician assistant aboard Vinson, perform an appendectomy while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (Courtesy Photo)

