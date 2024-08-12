Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Debra Lowry, middle, surgeon aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and Lt. j.g. Kimberly Graff, physician assistant aboard Vinson, perform an appendectomy while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:24
    Photo ID: 8594253
    VIRIN: 240809-N-MJ645-3497
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea
    USS Carl Vinson Performs Surgery at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    underway
    surgery
    USS Carl Vinson
    appendectomy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download