Kentucky National Guard dedicates new headquarters building

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Joint Force Headquarters building at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., Aug. 13, 2024. The 63,000 square-foot, $15.9 million facility marks a new era of increased operational efficiency, with the top command elements of both the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard being located at the same site for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

