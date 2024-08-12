Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard dedicates new headquarters building [Image 4 of 11]

    Kentucky National Guard dedicates new headquarters building

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to dedicate a new Kentucky National Guard Joint Force Headquarters building at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., Aug. 13, 2024. The 63,000 square-foot, $15.9 million facility marks a new era of increased operational efficiency, with the top command elements of both the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard being located at the same site for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 09:11
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
    New headquarters building promises enhanced capability for Kentucky Guard

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    JFHQ Building
    Joint Force Headquarters-Kentucky

