Kentucky National Guard dedicates new headquarters building

Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to dedicate a new Kentucky National Guard Joint Force Headquarters building at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., Aug. 13, 2024. The 63,000 square-foot, $15.9 million facility marks a new era of increased operational efficiency, with the top command elements of both the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard being located at the same site for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

