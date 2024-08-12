Sailors of Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) and Navy Region Korea (CNRK) volunteer countless hours to help out residents of the Kojedo Aikwangwon (AKW) Home and School for the Developmentally Disabled, located off the coast of Busan, South Korea. Notably, AKW continues to look new and fresh in more than seven decades thanks to the continuous effort by Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs).
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8593768
|VIRIN:
|240715-N-N0106-1003
|Resolution:
|1440x810
|Size:
|385.8 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Can Do” Spirit Lives on at Kojedo Aikwangwon [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Can Do” Spirit Lives on at Kojedo Aikwangwon
No keywords found.