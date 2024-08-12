Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Can Do” Spirit Lives on at Kojedo Aikwangwon [Image 1 of 3]

    “Can Do” Spirit Lives on at Kojedo Aikwangwon

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2024

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    Sailors of Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) and Navy Region Korea (CNRK) volunteer countless hours to help out residents of the Kojedo Aikwangwon (AKW) Home and School for the Developmentally Disabled, located off the coast of Busan, South Korea. Notably, AKW continues to look new and fresh in more than seven decades thanks to the continuous effort by Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs).

