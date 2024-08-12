“Can Do” Spirit Lives on at Kojedo Aikwangwon

Sailors of Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) and Navy Region Korea (CNRK) volunteer countless hours to help out residents of the Kojedo Aikwangwon (AKW) Home and School for the Developmentally Disabled, located off the coast of Busan, South Korea. Notably, AKW continues to look new and fresh in more than seven decades thanks to the continuous effort by Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs).

