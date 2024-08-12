Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stockdale conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

    USS Stockdale conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Storm Henry 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240814-N-DK042-1106 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) observes a pallet transfer along the highline during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), Aug. 14, 2024. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
