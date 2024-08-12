240814-N-DK042-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) shoots the shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), Aug. 14, 2024. The shot line is the initial connection line between ships conducting an underway replenishment. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 02:31 Photo ID: 8593732 VIRIN: 240814-N-DK042-1021 Resolution: 5853x3902 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Stockdale conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.