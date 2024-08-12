Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stockdale conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Stockdale conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Storm Henry 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240814-N-DK042-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) shoots the shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), Aug. 14, 2024. The shot line is the initial connection line between ships conducting an underway replenishment. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Storm Henry)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 02:31
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Readiness
    Merchant Marines
    USS Stockdale (DDG 106)
    Seventh Fleet

