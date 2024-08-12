Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division general honors allied French soldiers of operation dragoon [Image 2 of 3]

    SAINT RAPHAEL, VAR, FRANCE

    08.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    Honoring the brave 464 French soldiers of Operation Dragoon at the Necropolis of Boulouris, Brig. Gen. John Wallace attended a ceremony presided over by the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, Aug.15,2024. The U.S. Ambassador to France, Denise Bauer also joined in this tribute. Wallace had the honor of presenting the division coin, with the ambassador expressing her gratitude: "I appreciate your efforts to come here to bring awareness back home about the historical significance of Operation Dragoon." A powerful reminder of our shared history and enduring alliance.

    80 years ago more than 9,000 U.S. Soldiers parachuted off the coast of La Motte, marking the beginning of Operation Dragoon led by General Robert Tyron Frederick.

    The ceremony took place in the presence of President Nicolas Sarkozy, African Heads of State and Mayor Frédéric Masquelier.

