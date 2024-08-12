36th Infantry Division general honors allied French soldiers of operation dragoon

Honoring the brave 464 French soldiers of Operation Dragoon at the Necropolis of Boulouris, Brig. Gen. John Wallace attended a ceremony presided over by the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, Aug.15,2024. The U.S. Ambassador to France, Denise Bauer also joined in this tribute. Wallace had the honor of presenting the division coin, with the ambassador expressing her gratitude: "I appreciate your efforts to come here to bring awareness back home about the historical significance of Operation Dragoon." A powerful reminder of our shared history and enduring alliance.



80 years ago more than 9,000 U.S. Soldiers parachuted off the coast of La Motte, marking the beginning of Operation Dragoon led by General Robert Tyron Frederick.



