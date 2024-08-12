Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT [Image 1 of 4]

    69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Colgate Dustin, assigned to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, running during their morning Physical Training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 7, 2024. Unit Physical Training ensures all Soldiers are ready to perform their jobs and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 00:00
    Photo ID: 8593648
    VIRIN: 240807-A-LX406-9125
    Resolution: 4207x2805
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT
    69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT
    69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT
    69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Running
    PT
    Training
    69th Air Defense Artillery
    32D AAAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download