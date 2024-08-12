U.S. Army Maj. Colgate Dustin, assigned to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, running during their morning Physical Training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, August 7, 2024. Unit Physical Training ensures all Soldiers are ready to perform their jobs and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 00:00
|Photo ID:
|8593648
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-LX406-9125
|Resolution:
|4207x2805
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.