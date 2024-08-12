69th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Conduct PT

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade perform various exercises during their daily routine of Physical Fitness at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on August 7, 2024. Unit Physical Training ensures all Soldiers are ready to perform their jobs and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

