Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Hokanson Fini-Flight [Image 10 of 10]

    General Hokanson Fini-Flight

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    General Daniel R. Hokanson, who is retiring as Chief of the National Guard Bureau, conducted his final flight, or fini flight, celebration at the Oregon National Guard Aviation facility, in Salem, Ore., Aug 15, 2024. Hokanson served also as the Adjutant General of Oregon from 2013-2015. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8593568
    VIRIN: 240815-A-CM403-1340
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.61 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Hokanson Fini-Flight [Image 10 of 10], by Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight
    General Hokanson Fini-Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    CNGB
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    finiflight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download