General Hokanson Fini-Flight

General Daniel R. Hokanson, who is retiring as Chief of the National Guard Bureau, conducted his final flight, or fini flight, celebration at the Oregon National Guard Aviation facility, in Salem, Ore., Aug 15, 2024. Hokanson served also as the Adjutant General of Oregon from 2013-2015. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

