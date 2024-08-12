U.S. Air Force airmen with multiple Air National Guard units attend a public affairs workshop led by Jackie Spinner, a civilian war reporter, during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna

