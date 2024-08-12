Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs Workshop [Image 2 of 3]

    Public Affairs Workshop

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen from multiple Air National Guard units attend a public affairs workshop led by Jackie Spinner, a civilian war reporter, during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Air National Guard public affairs airmen hone readiness at training workshop during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

