    When the mission calls, XP answers [Image 2 of 3]

    When the mission calls, XP answers

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brett Ruch, 15th Wing Plans & Programs non-commissioned officer in charge, stands outside the Base Operations Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July. 31, 2024. The XP team is responsible for many tasks such as hosting foreign military and distinguished visitors, planning exercises and standing up the integrated wing operations center for the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Tarelle Walker)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:03
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    When the Mission Calls, XP Answers

    PACAF
    JBPHH
    XP
    Plans & Programs

