When the mission calls, XP answers

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII-- When it comes to jobs that require a quick mind, resourcefulness and innovative solutions, the 15th Wing Plans & Programs office rates high on the list. This tight-knit team, also commonly known as XP, includes Tech. Sgts. Josue Perea and Brett Ruch, the non-commissioned officers in charge who are currently leading the way at the 15th Wing.



This duo, along with the rest of their team, is responsible for tasks such as hosting distinguished visitors, coordinating bed downs, standing up the wing operations center for the commander and liaising between foreign military and home units for a multitude of exercises. Though they come from different career fields, the high intensity responsibilities of the job have formed an unlikely bond between the two.



“Working with Sgt. Perea has been honestly awesome. [Coming] from maintenance, I know we tend to get a little cocky about what we do, or think that maybe everybody else doesn’t work as hard as we do, but Tech. Sgt. Perea is from the medical group and he has absolutely blown me away with his organizational skills,” said Ruch.



Due to the chaotic and often unpredictable nature of the job, all involved must merge their talents and strengths to get effective results.



“He keeps me in line making sure that I’m tracking everything because I’m a ‘let’s just go get it done’ type of person, and although we have to be able to get it done, we also have to be able to be organized,” Ruch added.



When big name exercises like the recent Exercise Rim of the Pacific take place on any Air Force base, few are aware of the amount of background work required to host foreign military members and distinguished visitors. This year alone, XP assisted military members and high profile visitors from countries all over the world, including Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India and Singapore.



“The first day on this job was very nerve-wracking. Coming from a medical background, I had no idea what the flightline terminology was,” Perea said. “I wasn’t even tracking some of the unit names or aircraft names. All I knew was medical. It did take a little bit to get used to, but it’s definitely a career changing experience.”



Perea shared how his relationship with his teammate grew over time and contributed to his journey as a member of XP.



“My teamwork experience with Sgt. Ruch has been very beneficial because with me not knowing what maintenance does, he shows me what the maintainers do and it gives me a lot more respect for what all [jobs] do and how everybody plays a part here in the mission of the 15th Wing,” said Perea.



Master Sgt. Christina Mundy, Superintendent of 15th Wing XP, expressed pride for the accomplishments of her team.



“I’m most proud of the amount of dedication they bring to the fight and the mission we oversee. In our office, we have to be ready at a moment’s notice,” said Mundy. “What’s impressive about XP is that everyone is so willing to work with one another and be there to support the mission in any way, shape or form.”



Not everyone is cut out for the job, but Maj. Joshua Short, former Chief of 15th Wing XP, shared that if someone is willing to put in the work, success is achievable.



“We’re looking for motivated people that are excited to be here, that can think outside the box,” said Short. “It’s definitely a high visibility job so it can be stressful at times, but the members that make up the team are handpicked… we really try to make sure they’re the right fit for the mission and the team.”



Though Perea’s time at XP is coming to a close, he reflected on the experience he’s had with the team so far.



“I can say that it is one of the best positions I’ve been put in and I loved the experience,” said Perea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 19:03 Story ID: 478767 Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When the Mission Calls, XP Answers, by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.