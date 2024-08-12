104th Fighter Wing hosts Parlin Field FAA ACE Camp Students and Massachusetts Guard Children for base tour

Students from Parlin Field FAA ACE Camp as well as children from the Army and Air National Guard Child and Youth program tour the 104th Fighter Wing, Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Base tours provide the opportunity for community members to meet with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

Date Taken: 08.14.2024