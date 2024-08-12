Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Parlin Field FAA ACE Camp Students and Massachusetts Guard Children for base tour [Image 3 of 8]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Parlin Field FAA ACE Camp Students and Massachusetts Guard Children for base tour

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Students from Parlin Field FAA ACE Camp as well as children from the Army and Air National Guard Child and Youth program tour the 104th Fighter Wing, Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Base tours provide the opportunity for community members to meet with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8592680
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-DY432-1060
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 174.67 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Parlin Field FAA ACE Camp Students and Massachusetts Guard Children for base tour [Image 8 of 8], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

