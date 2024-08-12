Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Honor Guard preside over the re-designation ceremony for the 107 Comm. Flight, June 8, 2024, . Re-designations ANG wide aim to provide more opportunities for manning and growth, positioning these units for enhanced operational effectiveness. New York Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt Jason Carr

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8592405 VIRIN: 240608-Z-HI792-1001 Resolution: 6523x4353 Size: 5.53 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 107th Comm Flight gets Upgrade [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Jason Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.