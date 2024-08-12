TSAE conducts HITS demonstration

U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Nelson, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, has her weapon system device programmed by a member of Cubic Defense prior to a Home Station Instrumentation System (HITS) demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. HITS is a transportable system able to enhance force-on-force training up to the Battalion level and provides instrumentation through automated tools for leaders and designated observer/controller/trainers to give performance feedback to training units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

