    TSAE conducts HITS demonstration [Image 3 of 9]

    TSAE conducts HITS demonstration

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cody Nelson, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, has her weapon system device programmed by a member of Cubic Defense prior to a Home Station Instrumentation System (HITS) demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. HITS is a transportable system able to enhance force-on-force training up to the Battalion level and provides instrumentation through automated tools for leaders and designated observer/controller/trainers to give performance feedback to training units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 06:48
    Photo ID: 8591231
    VIRIN: 240814-A-XB890-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.58 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, TSAE conducts HITS demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

