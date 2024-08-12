TSAE conducts HITS demonstration

U.S. Army Cpt. John Kral, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, 7th Army Training Command, has his weapon system calibrated by a member of Cubic Defense during a Home Station Instrumentation System (HITS) demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. HITS is a transportable system able to enhance force-on-force training up to the Battalion level and provides instrumentation through automated tools for leaders and designated observer/controller/trainers to give performance feedback to training units. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 06:48
|Photo ID:
|8591229
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-XB890-1009
|Resolution:
|7168x4779
|Size:
|17.43 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
