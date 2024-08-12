Lt. Col. John Hermida, the brigade personnel manager assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to attendees of his promotion ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 12, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 04:48 Photo ID: 8591168 VIRIN: 240812-A-MW025-4200 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.77 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ABCT conducts promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. John Hermida in Poland [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.