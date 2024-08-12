Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT conducts promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. John Hermida in Poland [Image 1 of 4]

    3rd ABCT conducts promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. John Hermida in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.11.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Col. Brian Gilbert, the commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, shakes hands with newly promoted, Lt. Col. John Hermida, the brigade personnel readiness manager assigned to 3rd ABCT, 4th ID, during his promotion ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 12, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

