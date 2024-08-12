Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a find, fix, track and target exercise over Poland, Aug. 13, 2024. The successful execution of this exercise demonstrates the close cooperation between U.S. and allied forces, builds on previous efforts to enhance NATO interoperability, and furthers shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

