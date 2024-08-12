Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise [Image 8 of 10]

    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise

    POLAND

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a find, fix, track and target exercise over Poland, Aug. 13, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 04:12
    Photo ID: 8591156
    VIRIN: 240813-F-XA271-1175
    Resolution: 6622x4415
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise
    Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    100th ARW
    48th FW
    F2T2
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download