Lightning over Poland: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW during F2T2 NATO exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a find, fix, track and target exercise over Poland, Aug. 13, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

