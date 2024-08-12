240812-N-CO542-1054







Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Mere Verebasaga, from Tailevu, Fiji, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Carlo McBride, from New Orleans, push a transfer cart on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 00:59 Photo ID: 8591004 VIRIN: 240812-N-CO542-1054 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.