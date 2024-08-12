240812-N-CO542-1054
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Mere Verebasaga, from Tailevu, Fiji, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Carlo McBride, from New Orleans, push a transfer cart on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8591004
|VIRIN:
|240812-N-CO542-1054
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.