Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart [Image 1 of 2]

    Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240812-N-CO542-1036



    Airman Mauricio Lopez, from Ellicott City, Maryland, inspects a transfer cart on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8591003
    VIRIN: 240812-N-CO542-1036
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart
    Tripoli Sailors Inspect Fuel Transfer Cart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download