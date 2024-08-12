Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander, provides remarks during PANAMAX24’s closing ceremony, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Ryan, who also led Multinational Forces-South during PANAMAX, emphasized the importance of the U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational, biennial command post exercise that enabled multiple participating nations to enhance readiness, interoperability and execute complex multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 19:26
|Photo ID:
|8590561
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-JF826-1506
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region's largest command post exercise
