Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander, provides remarks during PANAMAX24’s closing ceremony, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Ryan, who also led Multinational Forces-South during PANAMAX, emphasized the importance of the U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational, biennial command post exercise that enabled multiple participating nations to enhance readiness, interoperability and execute complex multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8590561
    VIRIN: 240814-A-JF826-1506
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise
    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise
    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise
    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise
    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region&rsquo;s largest command post exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PANAMAX
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Command Post Exercise
    PANAMAX24
    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24
    demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download