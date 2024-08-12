Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander, provides remarks during PANAMAX24’s closing ceremony, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Ryan, who also led Multinational Forces-South during PANAMAX, emphasized the importance of the U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational, biennial command post exercise that enabled multiple participating nations to enhance readiness, interoperability and execute complex multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 19:26 Photo ID: 8590561 VIRIN: 240814-A-JF826-1506 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.11 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.