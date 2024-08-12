Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander (right), thanks Chilean army Maj. Gen. Eduardo Valdivia, Aug. 14, 2024, for his leadership and expertise during exercise PANAMAX24 as U.S. Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson looks on. Ryan, Valdivia and Richardson provided remarks during PANAMAX24’s closing ceremony following a weeklong multinational exercise that enabled multiple participating nations to practice interoperability and plan and execute complex multinational operations as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    PANAMAX
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Command Post Exercise
    PANAMAX24

