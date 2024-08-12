Western Hemisphere defense partners unite for PANAMAX24, demonstrate interoperability and readiness during region’s largest command post exercise

Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander (right), thanks Chilean army Maj. Gen. Eduardo Valdivia, Aug. 14, 2024, for his leadership and expertise during exercise PANAMAX24 as U.S. Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson looks on. Ryan, Valdivia and Richardson provided remarks during PANAMAX24’s closing ceremony following a weeklong multinational exercise that enabled multiple participating nations to practice interoperability and plan and execute complex multinational operations as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

