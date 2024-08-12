The Range is Hot!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Germany, the Philippines, and Thailand conduct M240B machine gun familiarization training at ranges on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
