STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Germany, the Philippines, and Thailand conduct M240B machine gun familiarization training at ranges on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8590073 VIRIN: 240813-N-WE249-1714 Resolution: 2230x1571 Size: 906.91 KB Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Range is Hot! [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.