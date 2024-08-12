Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    L2A2 Tunica Air Center [Image 4 of 6]

    L2A2 Tunica Air Center

    TUNICA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Tevin Radford 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    United States Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lands in Tunica, Miss. Air Center to conduct forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations on August 13, 2024.
    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a large-scale, long-range (L2A2) Air Assault in support of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-10 rotation at Fort Johnson, La. Large-scale, long-range Air Assault allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Parris Kersey)

    VIRIN: 240813-A-HR590-4035
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, L2A2 Tunica Air Center [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Tevin Radford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

