Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) refuel AH-64 Apache helicopters at the forward arming and refueling point (FARP) in Tunica, Miss. Air Center on August 13, 2024.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a large-scale, long-range (L2A2) Air Assault in support of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-10 rotation at Fort Johnson, La. Large-scale, long-range Air Assault allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Parris Kersey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:28 Photo ID: 8589489 VIRIN: 240813-A-HR590-1617 Resolution: 1616x1080 Size: 1.68 MB Location: TUNICA, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, L2A2 Tunica Air Center [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Tevin Radford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.