U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, United States Air Forces in Europe clarinetist, holds up a coin after being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. Daffinee was awarded AOTW because of her dedication to her team, which consists of eight non-commissioned officers, three Airmen all while managing four music teams to support the USAFE strategic communication priorities. (U.S. Air FOrce photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 07:50
|Photo ID:
|8588878
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-JM042-1027
|Resolution:
|4838x3458
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daffinee awarded AOTW [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.