Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daffinee awarded AOTW [Image 2 of 2]

    Daffinee awarded AOTW

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, United States Air Forces in Europe clarinetist, holds up a coin after being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. Daffinee was awarded AOTW because of her dedication to her team, which consists of eight non-commissioned officers, three Airmen all while managing four music teams to support the USAFE strategic communication priorities. (U.S. Air FOrce photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:50
    Photo ID: 8588878
    VIRIN: 240814-F-JM042-1027
    Resolution: 4838x3458
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daffinee awarded AOTW [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daffinee awarded AOTW
    Daffinee awarded AOTW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musician
    USAFE Band
    Music
    AOTW
    Airlift of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download