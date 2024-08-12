Daffinee awarded AOTW

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Carter, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, stand beside U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, United States Air Forces in Europe clarinetist, after she was awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. She was awarded AOTW because of her involvement in overseeing a $2 million supply inventory and being in charge of the unit’s government purchase card and defense travel system. (U.S. Air FOrce photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

