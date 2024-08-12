Daffinee awarded AOTW

U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Carter, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, stand beside U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, United States Air Forces in Europe clarinetist, after she was awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. She was awarded AOTW because of her involvement in overseeing a $2 million supply inventory and being in charge of the unit’s government purchase card and defense travel system. (U.S. Air FOrce photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

