U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Korea Strait, Aug. 7, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through

bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8588867 VIRIN: 240807-M-LO557-1257 Resolution: 3325x4156 Size: 2.55 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), KOREA STRAIT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Departs USS Boxer for Korea Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.