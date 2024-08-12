Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Departs USS Boxer for Korea Training

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), KOREA STRAIT

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, give their squadron’s “Gunfighter salute” to an AH-1Z Viper during takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Korea Strait Aug. 7, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

